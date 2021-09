What a glorious evening it is when a full-moon lights up our garden or our outdoor living space. These times are enchanting and memorable and often give us enough light to be able to see easily. But what happens if you want to have guest for an outside dinner and the moon is not out? With more and more people wanting to entertain out of doors, and with Covid-19 encouraging people to be outside, thinking of ways to light up your garden, patio or deck is a good place to start.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO