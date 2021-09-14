How to prevent athlete’s foot

Our feet carry us everywhere we want to go, so pain can really impact the things we want and need to do. In this morning’s House Calls, we’re talking about common foot problems and how you can prevent and treat them. We’re joined by James Shipley, a foot specialist.
For some people, sauntering into the gym ready to go hard on the treadmill or flex their muscles in the weights room is easy as pie.But for others, the thought of stepping foot inside a gym and being judged by all those uber-buff, athleisure-clad fitness enthusiasts is a terrifying prospect.I want to work out but I’m too scared to go to the gym alone— amy (@amaaayyyyyyy) September 6, 2021A new survey from The Gym Group reveals that 38% of Brits have never been to a gym, with awkwardness (19%) and embarrassment (18%) cited as the reason why. According to the...
Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Since three coronavirus vaccines received emergency use authorization from the FDA early in 2021, the question of how to get a high percentage of the population vaccinated has haunted public health officials. As hospitals across the country fill with severely ill COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated, the question remains.
In a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that a lower-than-normal immune response to the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). They are conditions that often call for treatment with medications that suppress the immune system. The findings...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about Ehrlichiosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by ticks in the United States. Organ failure and death can occur in the absence of prompt medical treatment.
Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
If you examine both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s social media accounts, it appears the couple were happily in love. Sharing kisses. Bragging about each other. Cooking meals together. It’s more blossoming young romance than a horror story. However, beneath the surface of that seemingly perfect relationship, friends are divulging that the two often struggled to stay balanced.
A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
Individuals with diabetes are at a high risk of foot ulcers, which can result in amputation. These cases are preventable as much as 85% of the time. This is why frequent, routine foot checks are so important. Leigh Ann Brooks, nursing services operational lead, Diabetes Care and Education Services, Parkview Health, explains what diabetics should look for, how to stop problems before they occur and what to do if they find something concerning.
As I’ve learned more about my migraines -- and triggers -- over the years, I’ve also tried several alternative therapies to help me manage them. Some work well, especially if I’m good about doing them consistently. Others seem to just be a waste of time and energy. It’s hard to navigate since you really have to give things a legitimate try before writing anything off. It’s draining, exhausting, time consuming, and often expensive to manage.
Your coziest sweater, warmest blanket, most-used bed sheets, and favorite workout pants all have one thing in common: They may be prone to small, firm balls of lint known as pills. Pilling on clothes is caused by normal wear and tear and can happen even while a garment is being worn.
Head lice tends to be extremely common among school-aged children but can often be easily prevented by avoiding direct contact with infected individuals. Head lice tends to be extremely common among school-aged children but can often be easily prevented by avoiding direct contact with infected individuals. Head lice are small...
Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. NAMI Greater Orlando Director Eric Welch says prevention is all about asking someone you’re worried about “how are you doing?” and then just listening. “Sometimes all it takes for suicide prevention is that one person to reach out and say, ‘how are you today,...
Have you overlooked or postponed your health checkups during the unending 20-month pandemic?. A new study suggests that U.S. cancer diagnoses have declined because of pandemic-related upheaval. The average monthly number of newly identified cases of eight types of cancer plunged almost 30% during the early pandemic shutdowns, then rebounded when medical practices reopened — but fell again last winter by 19%.
