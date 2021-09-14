CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Incident Report: September 6th - 12th

 7 days ago

We'd like to take a minute to thank each of you who stopped by to say hello to our officers this weekend. It was great to see familiar faces & make new friends at both the St. Louis Art Fair & the 9/11 memorial ceremony. Don't forget, spaces are still open for our upcoming Citizens Police Academy. It's an excellent opportunity to not only learn about law enforcement & the CPD but to build relationships with our officers & your neighbors. For more information & to register, please visit: https://www.claytonmo.gov/government/police/community-services/citizens-police-academy-application.

