Dr. Shabbar Danish named neurosurgery chair at New Jersey hospital
Shabbar Danish, MD, was named chair of neurosurgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J. Dr. Danish specializes in complex and adverse spinal and cranial conditions, along with movement disorders, according to a Sept. 9 announcement. He was previously a professor and associate program director for the neurosurgery residency at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.www.beckersspine.com
