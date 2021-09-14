CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Davis on Injured Reserve

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve. Davis played in all 16 games with 12 starts last year, totaling 40 tackles (19 solo). His 40 tackles were second among NFL rookie defensive linemen that season behind only Washington's Chase Young, who was the second overall pick of the draft. His efforts earned him PFWA All-Rookie team honors. Davis started the season opener on Sunday at New England prior to leaving with an injury.

miamidolphins.com

Top News: Practice Turnover Circuit Continues to Pay Dividends

The Dolphins captured victory in Foxboro, marking the first opening day victory under Head Coach Brian Flores. Becoming just the third team to beat the Patriots in a season-opening game since 2004 (losses in 2014 to Miami and 2017 to Kansas City) required the Dolphins to do something else that occurs with miniscule frequency – forcing not one, not two, not three…but four New England fumbles.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Mailbag: Week 2 Dolphins vs. Bills

Every Friday this season is your chance to participate in the discussion of this year's team both on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and here in our weekly mailbag. Each Wednesday, I will put out the call for questions on Twitter (@WingfieldNFL) and answer a handful of them both on the podcast and here on MiamiDolphins.com.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We're about to learn a lot about the character of the 2021 Dolphins

The Dolphins were fortunate to make enough plays to win in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, claiming a victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough to start the year. Perhaps the Dolphins used up all their good fortunes for Week 2 in the process. Miami didn’t have a single thing break their way in the latest demolition of the team by the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo jumped into an early 14-0 lead and never looked back in the process. The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same.
NFL
