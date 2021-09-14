Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Davis on Injured Reserve

Miami Dolphins put up a goose egg during their week two matchup with the Buffalo Bills for their home opener. It was embarrassing and will be a hard pill to swallow. With all their current flaws, Chris Grier has many building blocks in the development stage, so today’s loss will not be all there is to know about the 2021 Miami Dolphins. They have plenty of 1st and 2nd-year players showing flashes of potential and youthful mistakes. But they also have many veterans making costly plays and showing horrible traits for the developing youth and the roster.

