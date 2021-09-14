EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

Summary: The VIX Index, a popular measure of the stock market’s expectation of volatility and often referred to as the fear index, soared 23.55% to 25.71 (20.81 yesterday) its highest finish since May. Fears of a crackdown in China on growing concerns that the Evergrande Group, the country’s second largest property developer by sales faces a potential default. Thin liquidity exacerbated trading conditions. China was on holiday yesterday celebrating its Mid-Autumn Festival. Japan was also out, celebrating its Respect-for-the-Aged Bank Holiday. Wall Street stocks fell, with the DOW closing 1.7% lower to 33,946 (34,480). The flight-to-quality saw Treasury bond prices climb and yields tumble. The benchmark 10-year US bond yield was down 5 basis points to 1.31%. Currency markets were mixed, with the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies finishing little-changed at 93.23 (93.22). Against the haven sought Japanese Yen, the US Dollar tumbled to 109.37 from 110.00. The Greenback slid against the other haven pair the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) to 0.9276 from 0.9322. On the other side of the spectrum risk FX fell against the US currency, with the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) dipping to 0.7254 from 0.7263 yesterday. The US Dollar advanced 0.67% against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2812 (1.2770). Sterling (GBP/USD) tumbled to 1.3660 from 1.3730. Oil prices slid, with WTI (West Texas International) down 2.36% to USD 70.27 (USD 72.05 yesterday). The Euro edged up to finish flat at 1.1726 from 1.2724. Risk aversion saw the Emerging Market and Asian currencies lower against the Greenback. The USD/CNH (US Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) jumped to 6.4830 from 6.4700. USD/SGD (Dollar – Singapore Dollar) rose to 1.3515 from 1.3481 while USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) settled at 33.37, up from 33.27 yesterday.

