BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — A school bus and a car collided in a fiery crash in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven Wednesday morning, authorities said. The bus was full of students on their way to school Wednesday morning, and it appears that all of them made it off the bus safely, Brookhaven police Lt. David Snively said. Two people in the car were being evaluated at the scene for injuries, he said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO