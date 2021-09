If you didn’t know better, you might have assumed Apple CEO Tim Cook was belatedly throwing his hat in the California governor’s race — Apple’s September 14 keynote (the same date as the gubernatorial recall election) opened with a musical tribute to the Golden State, and when he walked on stage, Cook expressed his admiration for the place Apple has called home since 1976. This California theme runs throughout the event, which is called “California Streaming.” The “streaming” part comes into the equation because this presentation is all virtual, rather than Apple’s in-person events, so Apple played with the format...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO