CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation gains new leadership

WITF
WITF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation has a new director. Derek Eberly is the newly assigned Director of Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation. He appears on Smart Talk Wednesday to discuss the council’s responsibilities, how important conservation is to the future of Pennsylvania and the economic impact of hunting and fishing to the state.

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
High Plains Journal

Interior Department announces expansion of fishing and hunting

The United States Department of the Interior recently announced the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities across 2.1 million acres, the largest expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities in recent history. The increased recreational access, which covers 88 National Wildlife Refuges and...
AGRICULTURE
kunr.org

Interior Expands Access To Hunting, Fishing On Refuges

The U.S. Interior Department is expanding access to hunting and fishing on about 2.1 million acres of Fish and Wildlife Service land – an area nearly the size of Yellowstone National Park. The action applies to 88 national wildlife refuges and one fish hatchery, and the agency says it’s the...
HOBBIES
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Wolf Creates Redistricting Advisory Council to Help Evaluate Fairness in Upcoming Congressional Redistricting Map

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is committed to a fair and transparent redistricting process and today signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council. The six-member council, comprised of redistricting experts, will provide guidance to the governor to assist his review of the congressional redistricting plan which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year. In addition, the governor announced the opening of a redistricting website at which members of the public can submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments to help shape the outcome of this critical part of our democratic process.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
dailymemphian.com

City Council member JB Smiley enters governor’s race

The first-term City Council member claims the numbers are there to first win the August statewide primary and then the November general election. That’s despite no Democrat winning statewide office in Tennessee in 15 years.
ELECTIONS
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces New Yorkers and Visitors Can Fish for Free on Saturday, Sept. 25

Anglers of All Abilities Encouraged to Cast a Line, Experience Benefits of Fishing on Annual Free Fishing Day. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York's fifth Free Fishing Day of the year is on Saturday, Sept. 25, coinciding with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting. New York provides anglers with six Free Fishing Days each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Talk
Custer County Chief

Governor to declare Hunting and Fishing Day

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will proclaim Sept. 25, 2021 as “Hunting and Fishing Day” in Nebraska during a ceremony at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in north Lincoln. The Governor will be joined by leaders from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation.
LINCOLN, NE
explorebigsky.com

Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeks advisory committee applicants

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/14/21. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for applicants for the Citizens Advisory Committee to help serve the southwest Montana region. The committee meets several times per year and helps FWP be responsive and effective resource managers. Citizen advisors act as FWP ambassadors to various interest groups and help FWP employees have a deeper understanding of public priorities and expectations. For more information or to apply, call 406-577-7891 or send an email to Morgan.Jacobsen@mt.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
ANIMALS
fox16.com

National Hunting and Fishing Week in Arkansas

It’s national hunting and fishing week in Arkansas. For Arkansas Game and Fish, it’s an important part of conservation for the state. They say hunting and fishing brings in about $9.6 billion and more than 96 thousand jobs.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
mykdkd.com

Missouri Department of Conservation Invites Women to Fish for Free

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to fish for free Sept. 25 at Bennett Springs State Park’s Women’s Free Fishing Day event. At Women’s Free’ Fishing Day, which will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all girls and women. There is no license or daily tag fee. Female anglers can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on Sept. 24 or any time during the event on Sept. 25. During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing area will be specially stocked and reserved for female anglers.
HOBBIES
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve New EMS Advisory Council

After tabling the items last week the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the bylaws and creation and implementation of the Washington County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council. The items were first tabled indefinitely last March after Washington County EMS Association President Toby Hancock presented a resolution explaining that the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
mcduffieprogress.com

Georgians prepare for National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “National Hunting...
GEORGIA STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Which Hunting, Fishing Nonprofits Are Best for You?

There's no shortage of 'critter groups.' Here's how to sort them out. Last I checked, I'm a member of more than a dozen hunting and fishing conservation organizations. I know mainly because my mailbox is stuffed full of their monthly magazines. There's "Bugle" from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, "Turkey...
HOBBIES
WITF

Barletta signs anti-tax pledge in GOP campaign for governor

Tom Corbett also signed the pledge. Ultimately, he signed legislation raising taxes on motor fuels and scores of fees. (Harrisburg) — Lou Barletta, the former congressman seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, has signed a pledge from a conservative anti-tax Washington-based group that commits him to oppose tax increases.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy