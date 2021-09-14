Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation gains new leadership
The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation has a new director. Derek Eberly is the newly assigned Director of Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation. He appears on Smart Talk Wednesday to discuss the council’s responsibilities, how important conservation is to the future of Pennsylvania and the economic impact of hunting and fishing to the state.www.witf.org
Comments / 0