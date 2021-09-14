Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation gains new leadership

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is committed to a fair and transparent redistricting process and today signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council. The six-member council, comprised of redistricting experts, will provide guidance to the governor to assist his review of the congressional redistricting plan which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year. In addition, the governor announced the opening of a redistricting website at which members of the public can submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments to help shape the outcome of this critical part of our democratic process.

