San Mateo County college district boosts investment in free community college initiative
More high school students in San Mateo County will be able to take college courses in the coming year, and County community colleges will become more affordable and accessible for more students, after the San Mateo County Community College Board of Trustees adopted an annual budget last week that invests $6.75 million into its Free Community College strategic initiative, the district said.climaterwc.com
