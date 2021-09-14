Mocs Football Rebounds in Impressive Fashion

The Chattanooga Mocs football team bounced back in a dominant way Saturday night with a 20-0 win at North Alabama. Defense was the story of the night as Chattanooga held UNA to just 90 total yards on offense and forced two turnovers via interception with one of those being a pick-six from Jerrell Lawson. Devonnsha Maxwell was the star of the night with a career high 3.5 sacks, which tied a school record. He credited the team's defensive effort to motivation after struggling last week. "We came out and worked harder. We were already working hard but we came out this week and really worked. We turned it up a notch after we took it personal."