What Covid Has Taught Me

In the spring semester of 2020, students went on spring break and didn’t return to campus for what felt like an eternity, but many of us have changed for the better. Since March 2020, society has experienced so many trials we have consequently shifted the way we see life. I know the freshman girl who moved out of her dorm during quarantine is not the same woman writing this story today.
Maureen Mullarkey delivers Federalist readers a warning about public school lessons involving recent history. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 looms large in the wake of the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Much has changed in these past two decades. …. … One thing has not changed. Still intact but more anti-American than...
"I want to expand my imagination around what love in public can look like." Welcome to “Student View,” a new column featuring the thoughts, opinions, and musings of undergraduate writers at Cal. This summer, for our second “Student View” essay contest, California asked current Cal students to answer the question: What gives you optimism for the future? Below is one of two runners-up. This issue’s winning essay was “Missing the Movies” by Maya Thompson, and the other runner-up was “Solace from the Sunrise” by Rina Rossi. For entry rules and other winners, visit the contest landing page.
When I was at the university, I considered myself good at playing tennis. The truth was, my backhand sucked. I hated my practice partner for always exploiting my weakness and hardly ever playing the ball to my strength. Hold that thought. In 2019, I lost my dad. I was thousands...
It arrived this week: The first disciplinary phone call from my son’s school. For the first time ever, JJ has landed in big trouble. Was it inevitable? Perhaps. He had dodged that proverbial bullet for years, but he couldn’t escape repercussions this time around. The incident? My son and his...
A group of rude teens picks on a confused homeless man they see in a public park but he ends up teaching them a valuable life lesson. Hal Corman was an army brat, and that meant that he had spent most of his childhood moving around from place to place, and that made it hard to make and keep friends.
Gina Michelle was simply taking her daughter to school when she came across a man with the kindest heart. He was intent on instilling love, encouragement, and motivation in these kid's hearts. Taking to Facebook in 2018, mother Gina Michelle, mother of 4 children under ten years old, shared a...
An Arizona man had a terrifying moment caught on video where he discovered his 18-month-old daughter playing with a massive tarantula found in a discarded coffee tin. David Lehman, 36, was spending a summer afternoon at his Tucson home relaxing poolside with his family. His youngest daughter, Blake, can be...
A couple gave their wedding guests an excuse to brush up on their maths after devising a table plan that was full of equations. In order to find out where they would be sitting for the wedding breakfast, guests had to solve the maths challenge next to their name. The...
More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
If you examine both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s social media accounts, it appears the couple were happily in love. Sharing kisses. Bragging about each other. Cooking meals together. It’s more blossoming young romance than a horror story. However, beneath the surface of that seemingly perfect relationship, friends are divulging that the two often struggled to stay balanced.
From the truth is stranger than fiction files comes this story of two babies swapped at birth due to a hospital error. The mixup was discovered when the toddlers were 3, and then, the biological parents were faced with the agonizing prospect of taking the little girls away from the only families they’d ever known.
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
An American mother casually enjoying food and drink at a diner with her autistic children was challenged by another woman for their talking and laughing, in a TikTok video which has gained more than 1.6 million views on the platform. In the clip, posted by user @Bamskye2426 on Tuesday, the...
The lack of donations to an online crowdfunding effort organized in the wake of the death of comedian and actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has prompted his grieving widow to question fans’ and friends’ loyalties to her husband. Lexis Jones Mason, who started a GoFundMe campaign on Monday — hours before...
Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
Jessica Alba says being a parent to a teenager means she’s “going to be wrong”. The 40-year-old actress’ eldest daughter is 13-year-old Honor Marie, and Jessica has said parenting a teenager has taught her that she isn’t always right, as Honor quite often points out. Asked to give advice for...
Students at Atha Road Elementary and Walnut Grove Elementary schools weren’t born when terrorists in hijacked planes attacked the United States on 9/11. And now that the tragedy has reached a 20-year mark, the reality is many parents of today’s young children were just kids themselves in 2001. Which is...
Dear Carolyn: My daughter is having a baby. She and her husband live in Europe. She has not spoken to her father (my husband) for four years. When she decided to remarry and move there permanently, her father disapproved of her choice. They became angry at each other. She broke off contact with us. Her husband threatened that we would never see her again unless we apologized.
At 27-years-young, Corrine Foxx is a welcomed fresh face beauty forging her own lane as a model, host and philanthropist. You can add her latest collaboration with T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project to her impressive resume. The pen pal program, “The Change Exchange “was designed with one thing in mind: to change what change feels like,” says the official website.
