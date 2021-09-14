CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Covid Has Taught Me

By Madison Van Horn, Features Editor
 8 days ago

In the spring semester of 2020, students went on spring break and didn’t return to campus for what felt like an eternity, but many of us have changed for the better. Since March 2020, society has experienced so many trials we have consequently shifted the way we see life. I know the freshman girl who moved out of her dorm during quarantine is not the same woman writing this story today.

