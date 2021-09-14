CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ray, ND

Volleyball wins at Ray, Trinity

By JournalTrib.com Staff
journaltrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKenna Hallgren, center, of the Divide County Maroons celebrates a point during a match against the Ray Jays on Thursday in Ray. Jody Michael -- The JournalThe Divide County High School varsity volleyball team ran its winning streak to three matches to begin the season Thursday with a 3-1 win over host Ray, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22. Despite a roster that hasn’t been at full strength, the Maroons have now won nine of their first 10 sets this season and are 3-0 for the first time in Nicole Burt...

www.journaltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Divide County, ND
City
Center, ND
City
Ray, ND
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Divide County Maroons#The Ray Jays

Comments / 0

Community Policy