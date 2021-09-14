Volleyball wins at Ray, Trinity

McKenna Hallgren, center, of the Divide County Maroons celebrates a point during a match against the Ray Jays on Thursday in Ray. Jody Michael -- The JournalThe Divide County High School varsity volleyball team ran its winning streak to three matches to begin the season Thursday with a 3-1 win over host Ray, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22. Despite a roster that hasn’t been at full strength, the Maroons have now won nine of their first 10 sets this season and are 3-0 for the first time in Nicole Burt...