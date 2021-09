Despite our hopes that Disney would hear the upset of Walt Disney World and Disneyland fans, Lightning Lanes are on the way in. We previously shared the news that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resorts will soon be introducing the Disney Genie. This mobile app is complimentary and is said to “maximize your Park time”. While we’re fine with exploring the new Disney Genie on our phones – we are disappointed that Disney has removed the former complimentary FastPass service which allowed Guests to skip the standby line at no extra cost. Instead of bringing the FastPass program back after the COVID 19 closures, Disney is introducing two upcharge services called the Disney Genie+ and the Lightning Lane. Now, lightning lane signage has extended from Magic Kingdom to EPCOT.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO