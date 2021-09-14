Educational Effects on Students in Rural Areas

Students in Florida Southern College’s Doctor of Education program are making an impact in the community even before they graduate. Dawn Hardy, Bartow Middle School’s Band Director, is one example of a doctoral student transforming the skills she has developed in coursework into action. At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Ms. Hardy knew her middle school band students would not have the same chance that students have had in previous years to perform in a concert because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Instead, Ms. Hardy sought out a new opportunity for her students using the skills she learned in her throughout the doctoral program. “Being in the EdD program as well as the Community Collaborations course, helped me understand the importance of details of grants such as timelines, and ideas on how to draw in the community,” Ms. Hardy stated.

