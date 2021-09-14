Educational Effects on Students in Rural Areas
During my time within university, I have found that most students from smaller towns do not always get the same opportunities. Throughout my college experience, I have met numerous people from all over. In this time, I have felt there were less people present from rural areas. This brought me to look at the resources available to smaller towns. These school systems are not offered the same activities or curriculums as others.www.theutcecho.com
