The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907

Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Captain Whidbey Inn sits nestled among the old-growth firs on the shores of Penn's Cove on Whidbey Island.

It all started in 1907, when Chris Fisher and his son, Edward, built it using logs and stones found in the area.

It's always fun to explore Whidbey Island, but you can enjoy a beautiful weekend here without ever leaving the property.

The rooms here beautifully blend the old with the new, and they all feature custom furnishings and historic details.

When you're hungry, just wander over to the on-site restaurant for a mouthwatering meal.

Of course, the dinner menu has plenty of seafood, including Penn Cove Mussels.

Obviously, this place is perfect for a romantic getaway or a quiet escape with a friend or two.

If you're in need of a quiet escape -- and who isn't? -- consider this peaceful property.

Address: Captain Whidbey, 2072 W Capt Whidbey Inn Rd #9702, Coupeville, WA 98239, USA