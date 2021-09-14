CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907

By Jessica Wick
 7 days ago

Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srv4a_0bw3RZI600
The Captain Whidbey Inn sits nestled among the old-growth firs on the shores of Penn's Cove on Whidbey Island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGHf8_0bw3RZI600
It all started in 1907, when Chris Fisher and his son, Edward, built it using logs and stones found in the area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ooHZ_0bw3RZI600
It's always fun to explore Whidbey Island, but you can enjoy a beautiful weekend here without ever leaving the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWnxX_0bw3RZI600
The rooms here beautifully blend the old with the new, and they all feature custom furnishings and historic details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ7gK_0bw3RZI600
When you're hungry, just wander over to the on-site restaurant for a mouthwatering meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZ2iL_0bw3RZI600
Of course, the dinner menu has plenty of seafood, including Penn Cove Mussels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpcC1_0bw3RZI600
Obviously, this place is perfect for a romantic getaway or a quiet escape with a friend or two.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mrpsj_0bw3RZI600
If you're in need of a quiet escape -- and who isn't? -- consider this peaceful property.

Have you ever stayed at the Captain Whidbey Inn in Washington? If so, share your experience with us in the comments below! And for more swoon-worthy accommodations in the Evergreen State, be sure to bookmark this ultimate guide.

Address: Captain Whidbey, 2072 W Capt Whidbey Inn Rd #9702, Coupeville, WA 98239, USA

