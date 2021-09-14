The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907
Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.
Address: Captain Whidbey, 2072 W Capt Whidbey Inn Rd #9702, Coupeville, WA 98239, USA
