A rebrand does not need to throw out years of hard work and brand equity. Rebranding is as much of a refinement exercise as it is a reinvention; it all depends on the project. Keeping the elements that make you special and are actually working is part of the process. During the strategy phase of every new engagement, we set out to define what needs a complete overhaul, what evolves, and what stays. Having said that, here is my perspective on when to rebrand.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO