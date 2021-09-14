CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

OC Bike Fest Returns with More Bikes and Big Name Performers

By Paige Marley
wrde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md.- Right now, preparation is underway for the Ocean City Bike Fest. The four-day event has music, shopping, and of course a lot of motorcycles. OC Bike Fest is the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast. Over 100-thousand people are expected to attend, including some popular names you may know. Vendors set up all around Ocean City selling clothes, accessories, motorcycle parts, and of course motorcycles themselves.

