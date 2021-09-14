CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Ronnisch Named Chief Nursing Officer at DMC Adult Central Campus

By Jake Bekemeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Medical Center, a leading regional health care system based in Detroit, announced Kimberly Ronnisch as the chief nursing officer for DMC Adult Central Campus. Ronnisch has more than 29 years of experience in operations, clinical practice, strategic planning, and innovation where she has successfully improved clinical quality, safety, patient and family experience, and financial performance.

