Billie Eilish convinces designer brand Oscar de la Renta to stop selling fur

By Holley Gawne
thebrag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has revealed that she only wore an Oscar de la Renta dress to the Met Gala on the condition that the brand would go fur-free. At this year’s annual Met Gala in New York, Eilish wore a custom Marilyn Monroe inspired-dress made by the designers at Oscar de la Renta.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

