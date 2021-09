Top uranium miner Kazatomprom said it may supply the metal to Sprott Inc., the investment firm whose aggressive bets on the market have helped drive a surge in prices. “We already started talks with Sprott,” Askar Batyrbayev, chief commercial officer of the Kazakh producer, said in an interview. “A lot of financial players” are increasingly interested in uranium, from the Middle East to Singapore and Hong Kong, he said.

