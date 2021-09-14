CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Rock Galactic officially adds modding support

By Asen Aleksandrov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Rock Galactic players got some good news on Sept. 14 when developer Ghost Ship Games announced that modding support has arrived in the game. Community mods are one of the best ways to keep a live service multiplayer game alive and growing, and Deep Rock Galactic was always been a prime candidate for mod support. The game’s completely destructible environments, procedurally generated missions, and engaging co-op mechanics form a strong base for a massive variety of mods and custom content, and we are sure the game’s community will deliver.

