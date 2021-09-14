Deep Rock Galactic officially adds modding support

In a huge surprise, GOG has obtained the rights to publish Star Trek: Bridge Commander. This game has been unavailable to purchase since its initial release in 2002. As a result, players can experience one of the best Star Trek games ever made (especially given that no new non-mobile Star Trek games are being made), updated with tweaks to work on Windows 10. One of the best aspects of Star Trek: Bridge Commander is that it has enjoyed a lively mod scene over the years, and some of the best mods are still readily available and work with the GOG version of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO