Does your phone need a gyroscope to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go developers at Niantic do their best to bring any material from the original games to the mobile devices. Sometimes, they have to be a little creative for the mechanics to work on a mobile device, and the Pokémon, Inkay, is one of them. Traditionally, when you wanted to evolve this Pokémon, you had to flip your device upside down. When you want to do that in Pokémon Go, you have to do the same thing. However, this feature requires a gyroscope. If your phone can play Pokémon Go and it doesn’t have one, can you evolve Inkay?