Lasting perhaps one spot longer than he should have, Brew Hoopers voted bench-warming, flagrant-fouling, camera-loving, and all-around bon-vivant big man Mamadi Diakite off the island by a wide margin. I concur with what Adam said yesterday: Sandro Mamukelashvili is the more intriguing player if only because we don’t know what he’ll be yet. Mamu might become a decent role player or he might never see the court aside from garbage time. With Diakite, however, we have slightly a better handle on his viability as an NBA player. Either way, neither guy will likely factor into the Bucks’ postseason success, so no large deal.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO