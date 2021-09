Energy suppliers are privately talking to the Government about backing loans or a “bad bank”’ style solution to a potential collapse in dozens of energy companies.Industry sources told the PA news agency that stable suppliers are concerned the current system for dealing with the customers left behind when a supplier goes bust will struggle to keep up with a series of failures set to come following a spike in energy prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with 26 suppliers on Monday as the Government and regulator Ofgem tries to figure out how to deal with a flood of likely failures.Many...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO