Aaron Rodgers: Packers QB calls loss to Saints a 'good learning lesson' for locker room

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an offseason filled with drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season could not have gone much worse for the team. The Packers lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, 38-3 in a game where Rodgers threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. An outcome like that could cause a rift in most locker rooms because of all the drama from the offseason, but Rodgers said there are no issues in Green Bay after one game.

