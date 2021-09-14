Guided Rock Climbing In Kentucky Is The Ultimate Family-Friendly Adventure
By Andrea Limke
Only In Kentucky
7 days ago
There are certain outdoor adventures throughout Kentucky that are a bit intimidating and rock climbing likely tops the list. It makes sense that it would, given that many people don’t know how to scale a rocky wall in the middle of nowhere with their hands and feet, nor should they try it without proper safety equipment and guidance. But if you do have an interest in guided rock climbing in Kentucky, even if you’re new to the sport, the folks at Grippi Guides are a great option.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you thought about trying rock climbing in Red River Gorge? There’s no reason to be intimidated by this sport and our state is one of the best places in the region to try it. Check out the guided rock climbing in Kentucky with Grippi Guides and enjoy the challenge of this outdoor adventure.
To plan a climb and get more information, visit the Grippi Guides website and also follow along with them on Instagram.
And if you’re looking for more outdoor fun in Kentucky, check out these 12 adventures, one for each month of the year.
