Joe Dumbkirk

Although the Constitution gives the President authority to clarify and even expand lawful (Congressional) statutes to people like the federal workforce, contractors, etc., it does not authorize him to create new law. Period. Only Congress can legislate – per Article !, Section 1 of the Constitution. This is a pure fundamental which all law school students (and even aspiring politicians) know, and fully understand. And, speaking of Article I, Section 8 of that same article lists all the areas over which the Congress has any authority – and medical concerns are not included among them! Which means that, under the Constitution, not only aren’t medical mandates from either Congress or the White House authorized, that authority rests and stays with the “several States.” Put bluntly, neither Congress nor the President has any role here.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO