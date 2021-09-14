Should you wash your face before you brush your teeth?

For "a healthy mouth and smile," the American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth for two minutes twice each day. However, the organization does not specify the best time, or times, to brush. You may think that brushing your teeth after breakfast is an ideal time to get the job done. After all, you are removing the bacteria that forms in your mouth overnight, of which there are some 700 types, according to the News in Health. When you brush right after breakfast, you are cleaning away any residue you've just put in your mouth. Brushing right after breakfast makes your mouth feel fresh. Maybe it even helps you start your day on the right foot.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO