Washington State

Women Empowered to host speaker

Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Women Empowered is presenting WE Wednesday: Virtual Reality: Bite-Seized Tools to Regaining Your Sanity in Your Next Normal. The event features Sherron Washington, a speaker, author, and entrepreneur.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

MySanAntonio

The 2021 Women|Future Conference for Women in Business Announces Keynote and Speaker Lineup

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Hundreds of ambitious women business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives from around the world will gather virtually at the fourth annual Women|Future Conference November 1-5, 2021. The Women|Future Conference is a professional and personal development, learning, networking, and mentorship conference hosted by the Stevie® Awards.
ECONOMY
talkbusiness.net

UCA hosts third Women’s Business Showcase

The University of Central Arkansas’ Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, in partnership with the UCA Women’s Leadership Network (WLN), will host its third Women’s Business Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6–8 p.m. in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the UCA campus. This annual event is an opportunity for...
CONWAY, AR
State
Washington State
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore + More All-Star Speakers Slated for Fairchild Media’s Women in Power Event

As women increasingly take their rightful seats at the table, Fairchild Media Group is celebrating the women whose vision and leadership fuel fashion, footwear, retail and beauty at its virtual Women in Power event on Sept. 24. Set to reveal the inaugural 50 Most Powerful Women list, the event, with its promising lineup of speakers— Drew Barrymore among them — and panels will not only honor the highest level of female leaders and their achievements across industries, but also recognize the issues surrounding the scarcity of women in executive leadership, as well as the numerous challenges women will bear the brunt...
BUSINESS
Sidney Daily News

Women in Agriculture empowers, inspires for sixth year

FORT LORAMIE — The sixth annual Growing Women in Agriculture Empowerment Celebration highlighted creating opportunities for advancement and success for women within their communities. “Those opportunities need to happen, and it’s up to us, the ones who are advancing women, to make them happen. If we don’t do it, it’s...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
#Sherron
oglethorpe.edu

Alumna competes in inclusive pageant empowering Latinx women

Oglethorpe alumna Irasema Gonzalez Vargas ’08 will compete in this year’s “Miss International Grand Latina,” a pageant that provides scholarships and community service opportunities to Latinx women. While working for DeKalb County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs in Bilingual Communications, Diversity, Inclusion and International Outreach, Gonzalez Vargas was...
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Church conference to encourage, empower women

Greater Tabernacle Worship Center has held a women’s conference for over 20 years. This year the conference will run from Sept. 16-19 at the church, located at 1410 Attucks St. The conference was started over 20 years ago by late senior pastor Apostle Brenda J. McLeod as a tool to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
TrendHunter.com

Branded Women-Empowering Scholarships

The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund is offered by Lancôme in partnership with the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The partnership includes the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO). Eligible applicants will receive a scholarship fund and mentoring programs geared towards young women throughout their collegiate endeavors.
CHARITIES
Killeen Daily Herald

UMHB to host ‘Voices in Diversity’ speaker series

BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a “Voices of Diversity” series, beginning Monday. Dr. Jude Austin will lecture on “Therapeutically Present Pedagogy at 4 p.m. in the in Brindley Auditorium at the York Science Center. The event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff.
BELTON, TX
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
The Press

Udacity To Host Premier Virtual Conference Empowering Women To Succeed In STEM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the online learning and talent transformation platform powering the careers of the future, today announced that its STEM Forward with Women virtual conference will take place on September 23, 2021 from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PT. Kimberly Bryant, CEO and Founder, Black Girls CODE will deliver the opening keynote on how the pandemic upended the working woman's career path, and Ellen Pao, investor and former CEO of Reddit, and CEO and Founder of Project Include, will close the event addressing how companies can help women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) industries reach success in their careers.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Divas Hope Donations Empower Other Women

An afternoon spent cleaning the closet led to something good for the women doing the work - and women who want to go to work. A trio of Dallas podcasters donated clothing to domestic abuse survivors at a Dress for Success event last week. Jeanette Dillard, Evette Washington and Tina...
DALLAS, TX
The Ledger

Business Agenda: Empower Women Symposium is Sept. 17

Central Florida SCORE will hold its fourth annual Empower Women in Business Symposium Sept. 17, at Catapult Lakeland, 502 E. Main St., Lakeland. Sign-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and the program will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost for single ticket is $40. Pre-registration is required. Limited seating. Register at www.lakelandbusinesswomen.com. Emily Rogers of Emily Rogers Consulting + Coaching will be the keynote speaker, with a presentation on "Women Are Already Empowered, What They Need to Succeed." Kate Lake, MBA, My Office & More, will follow up with "The Making of An Entrepreneur." Lake is the founder and owner of My Office & More, offering co-working office/desk space or virtual office and more. A panel discussion comprised of experienced and successful women entrepreneurs will close out the symposium.
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Keynote speakers announced for next year's women's summit

An actress, an athlete and an author were revealed as next year’s keynote speakers for the 2022 Voice and Visibility Women’s Summit. While the reveal was moved to a virtual presentation, instead of in-person, organizers still expect to hold the event in-person. It's scheduled for March 4, 2022, at the Westin in Sarasota. Just in case, the team will only be selling virtual tickets and sponsorship packages for the next six to eight weeks while they assess conditions. The virtual part of the event will launch that day and remain open for 30 days after.
SARASOTA, FL
wxpr.org

Nonprofits of the Northwoods: Book Sale Aims to Empower Local Women

The American Association of University Women advances equity for women and girls. Sometimes the group does this by helping women advocate for fair pay. Other times, it helps women further their education. To achieve those ends, AAUW's Northwoods branch is hosting a book sale at Rhinelander High School from July...
RHINELANDER, WI
WHSV

Staunton photographer empowering and connecting women with Skirt Project

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton photographer is promoting body positivity and empowering women with the Skirt Project. Amanda Shrader planned to stop collecting skirts after she reached 20 in her client closet. Just over one year and 52 skirts later, and all the colors of the rainbow, she is not even close to being done.
STAUNTON, VA

