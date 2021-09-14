Women Empowered to host speaker

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the online learning and talent transformation platform powering the careers of the future, today announced that its STEM Forward with Women virtual conference will take place on September 23, 2021 from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PT. Kimberly Bryant, CEO and Founder, Black Girls CODE will deliver the opening keynote on how the pandemic upended the working woman's career path, and Ellen Pao, investor and former CEO of Reddit, and CEO and Founder of Project Include, will close the event addressing how companies can help women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) industries reach success in their careers.
