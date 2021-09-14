Women Empowered to host speaker

Central Florida SCORE will hold its fourth annual Empower Women in Business Symposium Sept. 17, at Catapult Lakeland, 502 E. Main St., Lakeland. Sign-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and the program will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost for single ticket is $40. Pre-registration is required. Limited seating. Register at www.lakelandbusinesswomen.com. Emily Rogers of Emily Rogers Consulting + Coaching will be the keynote speaker, with a presentation on "Women Are Already Empowered, What They Need to Succeed." Kate Lake, MBA, My Office & More, will follow up with "The Making of An Entrepreneur." Lake is the founder and owner of My Office & More, offering co-working office/desk space or virtual office and more. A panel discussion comprised of experienced and successful women entrepreneurs will close out the symposium.

