Primate sanctuary director to speak in lecture series

APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

What happens to research animals after the project is over? According to a 2018 report from the USDA, there are approximately 106,000 monkeys living in U.S. research laboratories. Some researchers re-use the animals in another project or euthanize the animals when the project ends. Other scientists would like to “retire” their monkeys to a place where the animals can relax and be free to roam again, but there often is no space available at one of the few existing sanctuaries. Primates, Inc. near Westfield opened in 2018 with a mission of giving back to these animals who have given so much to us by retiring them out of laboratories into a spacious and enriching environment.

www.apg-wi.com

