Week one of the NFL is largely in the books and the world of college football was filled with upsets on Saturday afternoon. Here’s this week’s Cover Two!. One of the big shockers for me over this past weekend was the beatdown that the Oregon Ducks put on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yes, the Buckeyes showed chinks in the armor in the season opener against Minnesota but you’d think that would change against a Pac-12 team that you never know how they’ll do against real competition.

