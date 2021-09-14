CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Registration for Otters Swim Club begins Sept. 27

 8 days ago

The Otters Swim Club has announced registration is nearing for the 2021-2022 swim season, which runs from Oct. 25 through Feb. 6, 2022. Online registration will be open from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10. The link to register online can be found at the Otters’ Facebook page or at ottersswimclub.com. New swimmers or swimmers who are unsure of their ability level may come to the Rice Lake Pool to complete a brief swim test on Sept. 27 or 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. Swimmers should bring a swimsuit and goggles.

