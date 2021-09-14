Registration for Otters Swim Club begins Sept. 27

A new coach is in place to lead a competitive club swim program at Tallulah Falls School. Harrison Butler will serve as head coach for the Tallulah Falls Aquatics program. “Harrison comes to us with a strong vision for the future of competitive club swimming,” said Natatorium Director Katie Ralston. “We are so excited to have him on board as we build this program. With his energy and enthusiasm coupled with his experience swimming and coaching at the college level, he will add depth and dimension to this initiative; we look forward to seeing what the future holds for our swim community with his leadership.

