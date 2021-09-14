Flint Hills Technical College pleased following recent HLC site visit
Flint Hills Technical College welcomed some important visitors to campus Monday evening as the college’s re-accreditation process continues. Following the FHTC Board of Directors monthly meeting, the board and college leadership sat down with members of the Higher Learning Commission’s evaluation team. FHTC Vice President of Student Services Lisa Kirmer says preparation for the visit has been ongoing for roughly the last two years.kvoe.com
