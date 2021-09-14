CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Flint Hills Technical College pleased following recent HLC site visit

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlint Hills Technical College welcomed some important visitors to campus Monday evening as the college’s re-accreditation process continues. Following the FHTC Board of Directors monthly meeting, the board and college leadership sat down with members of the Higher Learning Commission’s evaluation team. FHTC Vice President of Student Services Lisa Kirmer says preparation for the visit has been ongoing for roughly the last two years.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Services#Accreditation#The Visit#Hlc#Fhtc#Kvoe News
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy