These Twitter-Spawned Parappa the Rapper Animations are Just Amazing
Could we be getting a new Parappa the Rapper game? No. But we’re still glad to see him back, albeit briefly. Parappa the Rapper is the two-dimensional, paper-thin star of two Playstation 1 music games, Parappa the Rapper and Parappa the Rapper 2. He also had a brief cameo in Um Lammy Jammer, also developed by NanaOn-Sha, and even got his own anime series. Why? Because he’s an adorable, well-meaning, buffoon, that’s why. Plus he’s a rapping dog, which definitely helps.www.gamespew.com
