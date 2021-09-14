These Twitter-Spawned Parappa the Rapper Animations are Just Amazing

One man lives out three parallel life stories that diverge from a pivotal choice one night. There’s nothing ordinary about this sentimental drama that follows everyman Joe Kimbreau (Watchmen and Mad Man’s charismatic James Wolk) down three distinct life paths in parallel timelines, diverging after a pivotal moment at his college graduation. In one version, he’s the rock star he always yearned to be. In another, he adopts the family tradition of becoming an NYPD cop. In the third, he’s a devoted nurse who’s sacrificed family for career. The decision he makes after college affects everyone else in his orbit, especially the women in his life: BFF and (in one world) wife Jenny (You’s Elizabeth Lail), and Amy (Natalie Martinez), the politically ambitious woman he meets-cute at commencement and becomes the rocker Joe’s wife. As the stories overlap and echo each other, we’re drawn into Joe’s very different Sliding Doors worlds, with NBC hoping that this could fill the emotional void when This Is Us departs after this season.

