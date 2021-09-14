CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Twitter-Spawned Parappa the Rapper Animations are Just Amazing

By Chris McMullen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould we be getting a new Parappa the Rapper game? No. But we’re still glad to see him back, albeit briefly. Parappa the Rapper is the two-dimensional, paper-thin star of two Playstation 1 music games, Parappa the Rapper and Parappa the Rapper 2. He also had a brief cameo in Um Lammy Jammer, also developed by NanaOn-Sha, and even got his own anime series. Why? Because he’s an adorable, well-meaning, buffoon, that’s why. Plus he’s a rapping dog, which definitely helps.

Film Threat

Slimy Spawn TV: Are You Happy With Your Life?

Satirical, experimental, and chaotic are the best ways I can describe the WTF opus by Father Seahorse that he calls Slimy Spawn TV: Are You Happy With Your Life? From the moment you press play, you will be inundated with VHS-style art, imagery, and sketches. Everything moves at a rapid pace with just brief moments of quiet intended to give you a break, only for the feature to then offend you instantly.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends': The 5 Most Watchable Episodes of the Vintage Animated Series

I watch Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends for the same reason I read Marvel's Epic Collections: to get a good look at where Spider-Man has been — and a better look at how far he has come. Here, the characters move like action figures with single points of articulation and no personality; it's as if the animators lifted the designs from toys of the time and put them to screen. Despite that, there's a lot to love here.
TV SERIES
The Amazing American Circus Review

The Amazing American Circus is… not so amazing. I appreciate what The Amazing American Circus has tried to do. Part management sim, part card-based battler, it’s tried to do something different with a popular genre. It takes its primary gameplay cues from the likes of Slay the Spire and attempts to infuse them with something altogether different. In that area, at least, it has succeeded; The Amazing American Circus does indeed have a very different feel from other card-based games I’ve played.
VIDEO GAMES
This Doom Eternal/Donkey Kong Rap Mash-Up is Amazing

Ever wondered what the Donkey Kong Rap from Donkey Kong 64 would sound like mashed up with Doom Eternal’s The Only Thing They Fear is You?. Us neither; in fact, we still hold a grudge against the DK Rap crew for doing Lanky Kong dirty. But even we have to admit this is pretty awesome; YouTuber St. Diccholas hasn’t just overlayed the two songs on top of each other, as some of YouTube’s weaker mash-ups do. Instead, they’ve gone to the trouble of delivering a proper mash-up, chopping up the DK Rap’s lyrics to fit with They Only Thing They Fear is You’s heavy metal riffs.
MUSIC
Mashed

Candice Brown Just Reminded Twitter About The Dark Side Of Television

A new season of "Great British Bake Off" premiered in Britain on September 21, and that means Twitter once again lit up with the #GBBO hashtag. It's still early, and GBBO Twitter is still getting its feet wet. People are making relatable memes from screenshots of the show, or they're trying to decide who they're going to stan this season. "Stan" is fitting because GBBO fans do get a little obsessive ... and more than a little mean. In 2014, after GBBO baker Claire Goodwin was the first contestant eliminated, Twitter trolls body-shamed her and blasted her for crying on camera, according to the Daily Mail. Winning "Bake Off" doesn't bring immunity from the trolls either, as Nadiya Hussain can attest (via Closer).
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Sneak Peek: Deran Learns Just How [Bleeped] He Really Is

Warning: The following clip from Sunday’s Animal Kingdom contains the kind of colorful language that regular viewers expect of the Codys. When the Liquor Board begins confiscating all the booze at The Drop, Animal Kingdom’s Deran knows he’s up the creek. But he doesn’t realize that he also doesn’t have a paddle until the tail end of the above exclusive sneak preview of Sunday’s episode of the TNT drama (9/8c). At first, the youngest of the Cody brothers storms into the Liquor Board office with steam coming out his ears. The clerk is as patient as she can be with him, but...
PETS
Inked: A Tale of Love is an Average Puzzler With Extraordinary Visuals

Although it released on PC way back in 2018, Inked: A Tale of Love has since been reworked and is now available on consoles. The puzzles in Inked: A Tale of Love might not feel particularly new to you. You’ll have played games like them before; move blocks to gain access to somewhere; manipulate switches; roll balls from A to B. There are lots of different mechanics to play with, but they’ve all been done before, in some form or another. That’s not a slight to Inked; truly original puzzles are hard to come by these days. But what makes this game really stand out from its competition is just how beautiful it looks.
VIDEO GAMES
Ordinary Joe

One man lives out three parallel life stories that diverge from a pivotal choice one night. There’s nothing ordinary about this sentimental drama that follows everyman Joe Kimbreau (Watchmen and Mad Man’s charismatic James Wolk) down three distinct life paths in parallel timelines, diverging after a pivotal moment at his college graduation. In one version, he’s the rock star he always yearned to be. In another, he adopts the family tradition of becoming an NYPD cop. In the third, he’s a devoted nurse who’s sacrificed family for career. The decision he makes after college affects everyone else in his orbit, especially the women in his life: BFF and (in one world) wife Jenny (You’s Elizabeth Lail), and Amy (Natalie Martinez), the politically ambitious woman he meets-cute at commencement and becomes the rocker Joe’s wife. As the stories overlap and echo each other, we’re drawn into Joe’s very different Sliding Doors worlds, with NBC hoping that this could fill the emotional void when This Is Us departs after this season.
TV SERIES
Billboard

Snoop Dogg, Crypto Expert? Rapper Claims to Run Popular NFT Twitter Account

The person behind the NFT discussion account @CozomoMedici has been revealed, and it’s... Snoop Dogg?. “I am @CozomoMedici,” the rapper tweeted Monday (Sept. 20), just five minutes after the user behind the NFT account promised they would imminently reveal their identity. “Shortly, as promised, I will dox from my personal...
CELEBRITIES
Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES

