Netflix has confirmed the release date for The Way of the Househusband Part 2 with a new trailer and poster! First making its debut earlier this Spring, the five episode anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono's increasingly popular original manga series was admittedly a divisive release among anime fans. It got a lot of attention from fans for its mixed reviews upon its initial debut, and only got even more notable with its censorship in China over its lead character's back tattoos. But even with all of that, a second wave of episodes is getting ready for its release with Netflix next month.

