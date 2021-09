We are in the middle of September, a time of great change for many. Many young people already start their classes and some return to work after their holidays. But for lovers of the world of technology this month is very important, especially for Apple fans. And it is that to all those who wondered when they will be presented the new iPhone 13 and will be the Apple event finally have a clear answer to their prayers.

