Costco Membership Deal, Get $40 Gift Card and $40 Off $250 Discount

 6 days ago
Costco Membership Deal, Get $40 Gift Card and $40 Off $250 Discount. Costco has a new promotion for its annual membership. You can get one of the most valued memberships out there at a fraction of the normal cost. The price tag is usually $60, but right now you get a $40 gift card and a $40 discount on an online purchase. You can look at this as paying just $20 for the membership, or even less. Let’s take a look at the details.

