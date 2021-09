Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Chapman's second-inning blast off Dallas Keuchel staked the Athletics to an early 1-0 lead, and starting pitcher Frankie Montas (one run allowed over seven innings) did his part to ensure Oakland led from wire to wire. Now up to 25 home runs on the campaign, Chapman has more or less met fantasy managers' expectations in the power department, but his totals of 70 runs and 68 RBI are somewhat disappointing after he recorded 102 and 91 in those respective categories during his last full season in 2019.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO