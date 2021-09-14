Business Report: Amazon to hire more in NJ, state focuses on small businesses, Comcast invests in South Jersey
Amazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. One of New Jersey’s biggest employers is about to get even bigger. Amazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. The e-commerce giant already employs about 40,000 workers here. Amazon is hiring for warehouse and transportation jobs, with starting pay at $18 an hour. The company says the positions will be in 40 municipalities across the state.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0