Business Report: Amazon to hire more in NJ, state focuses on small businesses, Comcast invests in South Jersey

HAX indicated that it chose Newark because of its infrastructure, affordable space and top research universities. Newark will become the U.S. headquarters for the technology startup development program known as HAX. The state and a Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV are investing a combined $50 million in the program, with the intent of developing 100 companies over the next five years. Gov. Phil Murphy says the partnership will lead to 2,500 new jobs and millions of new investments in the years ahead. It will open the Newark location next year.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO