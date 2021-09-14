CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Report: Amazon to hire more in NJ, state focuses on small businesses, Comcast invests in South Jersey

By Rhonda Schaffler
njspotlight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. One of New Jersey’s biggest employers is about to get even bigger. Amazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. The e-commerce giant already employs about 40,000 workers here. Amazon is hiring for warehouse and transportation jobs, with starting pay at $18 an hour. The company says the positions will be in 40 municipalities across the state.

www.njspotlight.com

NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Technology startup invested in Newark, state aid for flooded businesses

HAX indicated that it chose Newark because of its infrastructure, affordable space and top research universities. Newark will become the U.S. headquarters for the technology startup development program known as HAX. The state and a Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV are investing a combined $50 million in the program, with the intent of developing 100 companies over the next five years. Gov. Phil Murphy says the partnership will lead to 2,500 new jobs and millions of new investments in the years ahead. HAX chose Newark because of its infrastructure, affordable space and top research universities. It will open the Newark location next year.
NEWARK, NJ
