Put-In-Bay, Ohio Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

 6 days ago

When it comes to small-town destinations , Ohio takes the cake. The Buckeye State offers an impressive assortment of charming, historic, and downright picturesque communities that each warrant a visit. Today’s feature destination has recently been recognized as one of the best small-town vacations in America and frankly, we couldn’t agree more! Here’s more on what distinguishes the town of Put-In-Bay as one of the most unique getaways in the state.

If you're an Ohio local, you're likely not surprised to learn that Put-In-Bay is such an esteemed destination. This quaint little destination isn't exactly a hidden gem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLH7W_0bw3CzVj00
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty Images

And yet, many people have never ventured to this picturesque corner of the Buckeye State that's only accessible via ferry. Once you arrive, though, you may find that you'll never want to leave!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI5VF_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

The village is located off the shores of Lake Erie on South Bass Island. With its stunning water views, historic landmarks, and exciting attractions, Put-In-Bay has earned the nickname "Key West of the North."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL1cK_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

Visitors traveling with the entire family will be delighted to learn that there are plenty of family-friendly attractions to enjoy. Some of these include Perry's Cave, the Butterfly House at Put-In-Bay, watercraft rentals, and a whole host of seasonal festivals that take place throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akJNg_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

Another must-see attraction is Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial. Towering an impressive 352 feet, this monument recognizes those who fought in the War of 1812 in the Battle of Lake Erie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuxaY_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

After a day full of sightseeing, you'll likely be ready to refuel. Fortunately, you'll find that Put-In-Bay has no shortage of incredible dining options, many boasting waterfront views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5omx_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

So whether you're looking for a small-town staycation or happen to be traveling from out of state, you'll have to agree that Put-In-Bay is one of the best day trip destinations in all of Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh7xt_0bw3CzVj00
Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce / Facebook

When’s the last time you visited Put-In-Bay, Ohio? What are some of your favorite things to do there? Be sure to share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information on planning your visit to this Lake Erie destination, be sure to visit the official Put-In-Bay tourism website .

The post Put-In-Bay, Ohio Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 12

cheebone
6d ago

My family went there back in the 70s when it was still like a (,carnival) type atmosphere. There was this game at one of the places and you grabbed these two doorknob looking things. They had electric flowing through them. So you try and turn them as high as you can. I could beat my brother I was like 10 he was 13. fun times. Then it became drunk island and then a lot of the charm disappeared.

Reply
6
tinkse7en !
6d ago

It's great, although when my kids were young I preferred Kelley's Island- more laid back for littles. Go childless to PIB, altho this time of year is ideal to bring them.

Reply
2
Deb D.
6d ago

We used to go up every summer when the kids and grands were young. We love it up there. Gotta go back.

Reply
4
