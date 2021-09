In the case of the 2022 rivian r1t electric pickup, delivering a truck that drives like no other—see our First Drive review for more—required designing a suspension that works like no other. Well, it actually works a lot like the suspension of the McLaren 720S in that it includes hydraulic cross-linking of the adaptive dampers. The Rivian's setup also shares the concept of using ride-height-adjustable air springs with several higher-end trucks and SUVs. But combining these elements gives the rivian r1t several key advantages.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO