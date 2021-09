Dubai (UAE), September 21 (ANI): Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match on Tuesday against Punjab Kings, the franchise's Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman has once again spoken on the need to focus on the process and says his team is "really excited to start off well.""When you are playing in these conditions, it is important to start off well. I think if we can manage to maintain our process and are able to follow the things we've planned and execute them on the field, then we will definitely come out on top," expressed the 26-year-old.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO