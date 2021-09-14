CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Materials Targets 500 GWh/Year of Cathode and Anodes by 2030

By early 2022, Redwood Materials will announce a site for a North American battery materials manufacturing facility, aiming to produce 100 GWh/year of cathode active materials and anode foil for one million electric vehicles by 2025. By 2030, we expect our production output to scale to 500 GWh/year of materials which would enable enough batteries to power five million electric vehicles or nearly half of the US' annual vehicle production.

