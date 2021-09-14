Amazon Looking To Hire 125,000 With An Average Pay Of $18 Per Hour

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to get back into the workforce, Amazon is hiring 125,000 employees.

The jobs are in the retailer’s fulfillment and transportation operations in more than a dozen states.

Both full-time and part-time jobs are available, and they pay more than $18 per hour, on average. This is in addition to added benefits on day one for all employees.

“These are great jobs with great benefits on day one. The benefits are health benefits – vision, dental, 401k,” said VP David Bozeman. “We’re super excited to announce up to 20 weeks paid of parental family leave, so great jobs with great benefits.”

Amazon plans to open more than 1,000 new fulfillment centers and delivery stations this month.

After this new round of hiring, the company will employ more than 1.3 million people altogether.