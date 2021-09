Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to critics who point out the lack of a rape exception in the newly-passed Heartbeat Bill by saying he’ll eliminate rape in Texas. “Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said at a press conference on Sept. 7. "So goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of rape."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO