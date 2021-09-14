The Big Mad: Lincoln's Legacy, Downtown's Dubious Decline and the Pro-Life, Pro-Disease Caucus

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. A Lost Cause: In a moment of moral cowardice and breathtaking cringe, Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco took to Twitter this week to limply argue that President Abraham Lincoln should have his statue removed from Washington D.C. because he was just as “reprehensible” as slave-owning Confederate general Robert E. Lee. “If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it,” Lovasco tweeted, helpfully including a photo of the Lincoln Memorial alongside a video showing the statue of Lee as it was removed via crane from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. Lee’s removal greatly troubled the O’Fallon lawmaker, but, as Lovasco bravely pointed out from the increasingly deep hole he was digging, even though Lincoln didn’t “own literal slaves,” he did something just as bad! By which Lovasco meant “conscription to fill the ranks of the Union army,” because, duh, as any student of American history knows, “conscription is also a form of slavery” — surely setting up an endless discussion topic for future Civil War historians as they debate who the Civil War’s good guys were. (Hint: It was the side not fighting to defend slavery.) The doubling-down continued, with Lovasco attempting to argue that, actually, of course he doesn’t support the Confederacy, he just “[finds] it odd that we tear down one oppressor's statue while putting the other's likeness on our coins.” It is weird how that works out, right? It’s almost like ending “literal slavery” was maybe a good thing? We would ask Lovasco his thoughts, but we’re all out of pennies.