Live theater returns to Whidbey Playhouse with three-woman show
Oak Harbor performers are finally taking the stage again this weekend as the Whidbey Playhouse opens for the first time since March of last year. The Playhouse’s first show of the long-awaited season will be “Tea for Three,” a portrait of three former U.S. first ladies. By offering a glimpse into the presidential wives’ lives, hopes and fears, the show touches on themes that retain relevance in the modern sociopolitical landscape.www.southwhidbeyrecord.com
