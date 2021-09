On January 31, 1971, local residents – like people all across the country – watched as three astronauts blasted off towards the moon on Apollo 14, preparing to make the third lunar landing. Four months later, Stuart Roosa, one of those three astronauts, was in Coos Bay, celebrating the mission’s success with an official NASA parade in his adopted “hometown” of Coos Bay. The legacy of this connection survives in a myriad of small ways, from the plaque hanging in the Coos Bay City Hall, to the location on Weyerhaeuser’s tree farm named in honor of the astronauts. However, much of this important history has been overlooked and forgotten.

