CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Smith Describes the ‘True Darkness’ of Working With Bruce Willis

By Matt Singer
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has never been a secret that Kevin Smith had a difficult relationship with Bruce Willis on the set of their 2010 comedy Cop Out. Within a few months of the film opening in theaters, articles emerged detailing their struggles working together. None of them were complimentary. There were stories...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: First Look at Bruce Willis in Action Thriller ‘Fortress’

Bruce Willis is on the lookout in the first look photo for Fortress, an action thriller set in a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers. The story take place when a group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the resort compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day. James Cullen Bressack (Blood Craft, Beyond the Law) directed from a script by Alan Horsnail. Randall Emmett and George Furla produced the feature, their latest team-up with the action hero having worked together on a number of projects including the recently released Midnight in the Switchgrass. Luillo Ruiz and Chad A. Verdi also produced, with Tim Sullivan, Nick D’Angelo, Caesar Richbow, and Danny Chan acting as exec producers. International rights for Fortress, which recently wrapped filming in Puerto Rico, are being repped by Highland Film Group. This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 10 daily issue at the Toronto International Film Festival.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Bruce Willis
Screendaily

TIFF first-look: Bruce Willis in Highland sales title 'Fortress'

The first-look image of Bruce Willis in Highland Film Group TIFF sales title Fortress has dropped after production wrapped in Puerto Rico. The action thriller is conceived as the first in a trilogy and stars the Hollywood veteran as a former intelligence officer who along with his son must save the day when criminals raid the secret resort for retired officers where he is staying.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis To Star In New Comic Book Movie For Streaming

You could make the argument that the last thing the world needs right now is another Bruce Willis action thriller that’ll never see the inside of a theater, but the Die Hard legend doesn’t give a f*ck what you think, he just wants to be paid. The latest vehicle the...
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Kevin Smith Fans are Excited for this Pop-Up

If you’ve seen the cult classics Dogma, Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob then you’re familiar with Mooby’s. If you haven’t, film director and actor Kevin Smith created these movies, and they feature the same fictional burger joint, Mooby’s. Well, Mooby’s is coming to life thanks to a national touring...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Collider

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray Go on the Defensive in Action-Packed 'Survive the Game' Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming crime-thriller Surviving the Game has been released. In the trailer, we get to see a man's dedication to saving his home when he is thrust into the middle of a drug bust gone wrong. Directed by James Cullen Bressack and written by Ross Peacock, Surviving the Game's ensemble cast includes Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, and Sarah Roemer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jay And Silent Bob Reboot#Conventions#Q A#Chasing Amy#Secret Stash
thestreamable.com

Tubi Continues to Expand Original Content With Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Movie

Fox-owned Tubi is following through with its announced strategy of rolling out original content with the Wednesday announcement of the original movie event Corrective Measures, a science fiction action movie starring Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker and featuring an ensemble cast. Earlier this year, Fox said they were ramping up...
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine tried to land a Bruce Willis cameo

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, co-creator Dan Goor recalled pursuing Willis to satisfy the long-running fandom of Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta. Goor visited Late Night with his cast. "There are always pitches from a writers room that are like, the whole Nine-Nine is called out on a big case, and then he walks in and he's like, 'Hey, is there anyone here? No, I guess not,' and walks out," Goor says. Samberg adds: "I always just assumed it would be like, Jake sees him on the street and loses his mind. And he's like, 'Hey, you're doing good, kid.'"
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals First Cut is Complete

Production on Clerks III officially wrapped just a few weeks ago and work is moving right along in post-production on the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to Clerks and Clerks II. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to social media to share a new look at the film, revealing that the first cut of the film is complete. In a lengthy post, Smith detailed that he's spent the past week getting up early and working on his edits as well as praising the performances of the film's stars. Smith also wrote that he hopes to show Lionsgate, which is set to distribute Clerks III, the film this week.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.7 The Hawk

‘Cobra Kai’s Creators Are Exploring Potential Spinoffs

Of all the legacyquels in the world of film and TV, Cobra Kai may be the very best. It took the old Karate Kid film series, updated the setting, and turned all of it — even the sequels that were less than stellar — into an epic multigenerational saga. After two seasons on YouTube, the show came to Netflix and became an instant smash on the service. Season 3 premiered last year, and Season 4 is just a few months away.
TV SERIES
105.7 The Hawk

New ‘Flash’ Image Teases a Combined Batman/Flash Costume

The Flash movie director Andy Muschietti has yet another intriguing costume tease from the set of his movie. Since production on the DC Comics blockbuster began back in the early summer, Muschietti has been posting teaser images of his characters’ new superhero suits on Instagram. There was Michael Keaton’s new Batman costume, Ezra Miller’s updated look as the Flash, and Sasha Calle’s big ‘S’ logo as the new Supergirl.
MOVIES
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy